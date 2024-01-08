Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 6.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,237. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

