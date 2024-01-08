Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. 50,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,021. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

