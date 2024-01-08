Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.58. 1,625,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,495. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.