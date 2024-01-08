Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Lifted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 166,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,756. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.