Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The firm has a market cap of $349.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

