Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 385,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.03. 72,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

