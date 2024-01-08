Bayshore Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 47,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,535. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.