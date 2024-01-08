DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 62% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $16.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00109826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

