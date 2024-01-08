BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $229,739.04 and approximately $136,246.34 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.92 or 1.00105300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011141 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00182005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,835,364 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001105 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $104,044.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

