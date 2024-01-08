DigiByte 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and $5.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,002.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00145890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00531036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00339811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00170870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,748,989,861 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

