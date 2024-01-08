Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $142.08 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,984,821,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,299,941,231 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

