Ark 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.15 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $123.59 million and $20.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001990 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001521 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001966 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,095,918 coins and its circulating supply is 178,095,800 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.