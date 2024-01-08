Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $173,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in United Rentals by 121.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 65,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $541.39 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.62. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.