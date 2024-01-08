Myecfo LLC Purchases 2,046 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Myecfo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $76.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

