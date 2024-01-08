ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.14. 236,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,035. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

