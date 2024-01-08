ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 608 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. 1,791,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

