ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,836 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 21,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

