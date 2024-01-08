Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 714,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,117 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.