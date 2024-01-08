ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.12. 2,584,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

