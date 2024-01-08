Rockland Trust Co. Sells 16,960 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank makes up about 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Independent Bank worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. 35,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,316. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

