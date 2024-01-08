Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Toro worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,746. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

