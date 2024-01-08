Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRCH. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,319. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Porch Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRCH

About Porch Group

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.