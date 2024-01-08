Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 243,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

