Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $296,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. 17,748,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,939,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

