Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 119.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,093,000 after buying an additional 1,071,143 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.29. 263,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

