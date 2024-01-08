Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 886 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.62. 102,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $518.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

