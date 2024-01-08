Fiduciary Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 274,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 129,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

