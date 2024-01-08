River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $125.40 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

