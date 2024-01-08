Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.17. The stock had a trading volume of 302,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,788. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

