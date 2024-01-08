Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $10.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

