Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.08. The stock had a trading volume of 355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average is $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.