Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.33. 28,469,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,616,383. The firm has a market cap of $751.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

