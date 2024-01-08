Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

