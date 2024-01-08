Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.04. 981,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,126. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

