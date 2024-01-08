Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 237,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,771. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

