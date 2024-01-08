Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,465.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $21.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,429.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,594. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,179.32 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,067.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

