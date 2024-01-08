ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock remained flat at $20.85 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 899,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

