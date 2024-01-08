ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,014,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,610. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

