SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. 471,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,743. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

