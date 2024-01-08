ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,576 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

