Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

NUEM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,238 shares. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

