Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,759 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,111,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,215,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. 10,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

