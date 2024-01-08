4,839 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWO traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $244.38. 117,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,210. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

