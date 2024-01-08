Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 119,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.