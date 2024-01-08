iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. 16,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,999. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

