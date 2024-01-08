Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,790 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. 319,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

