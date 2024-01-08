Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,022 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

