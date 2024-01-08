Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $48.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $48,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

