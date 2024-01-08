Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.07. 25,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Specifically, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

