Baker Hughes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,319 put options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,487 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.2 %

BKR traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,555. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.